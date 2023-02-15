HIGH POINT — A longtime arts organization’s new branding campaign may be a subtle name-changer, but its move to a new site could be a real game-changer.
For nearly half a century, Theatre Art Galleries has been closely linked to the High Point Theatre, from which it received its name when the theater — and TAG — opened in 1975.
This week, though, the visual arts agency officially transitions to a new name and, more importantly, a new home — Congdon Yards.
A three-day grand opening celebration begins Thursday.
“With a high-profile, easy-access location, we’re going to reach a whole new audience,” said Jeff Horney, executive director of The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards, TAG’s new name.
“We’re right next to the stadium. We’re in the social district. The new food hall has opened. Everything is happening right around here, and we just think there’s a lot of opportunity for us to reach new people here.
Every community that’s having success with downtown revitalization has a strong art component to it, so we think we have an important role to play in that.”
Horney, who has been with TAG for 10 years, said the move results from his gradual realization that TAG needed to be in a higher-profile, more easily accessible place.
“All of the retail near the theater is long gone, so increasingly the theater is in a showroom district,” he said. “That’s OK for a theater that has shows that will draw crowds, but a gallery depends on foot traffic and impulse visitation, so it hasn’t been a great situation for us.”
At Congdon Yards, TAG will be on the ground floor of the building sometimes referred to as The Factory, in a space larger than it occupied at the High Point Theatre, Horney said.
The approximately 11,000-square-foot gallery includes a large exhibit space, three state-of-the-art classrooms, a hands-on children’s area and a gift shop. Classes will be offered in such media as acrylic and oil painting, watercolor, collage, drawing, ceramics, glass fusion and light metal-working.
“One new thing is that we’ll have dedicated classroom space here, which we did not have at the theater,” Horney said.
According to Horney, the move was made possible with funds from the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation.
Festivities at TAG’s new home will get under way Thursday with a ribbon-cutting, immediately followed by the opening of the annual High School Art Show. Friday’s activities will include an opening reception for “High Tide in High Point: Environmental Works,” a photography exhibition and environmental installation. On Saturday, an open house will feature tours, demonstrations and make-and-take crafts.
All grand opening activities are free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Meanwhile, High Point Theatre Director David Briggs said TAG’s departure will free more storage space for the theater and allow for more flexibility in offering space for rent for meetings and other events.
Despite the activity surrounding TAG’s name change and move, Horney stressed that the organization’s mission and vision have not changed.
“TAG will continue to provide quality visual art exhibits and educational offerings for the entire community,” he said. “We are excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead for creativity and community coming together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.