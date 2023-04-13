HPTNWS-04-13-23 SHOWROOM.jpg

Shown is a rendering of Art Addiction’s new High Point Market showroom, which will be located at 315 S. Elm St.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Market showroom owner and exhibitor Art Addiction will be in a new location for the spring trade show as part of an expansion.

Tino Grana, owner of the New York commercial art dealer, said newly renovated space at 339 S. Main St. will serve as his temporary showroom until the new home of Art Addiction is constructed at 315 S. Elm St. on a vacant site next to the company’s original showroom at 118 W. Russell Ave., which opened in 2017.

Trending Videos