HIGH POINT — High Point Market showroom owner and exhibitor Art Addiction will be in a new location for the spring trade show as part of an expansion.
Tino Grana, owner of the New York commercial art dealer, said newly renovated space at 339 S. Main St. will serve as his temporary showroom until the new home of Art Addiction is constructed at 315 S. Elm St. on a vacant site next to the company’s original showroom at 118 W. Russell Ave., which opened in 2017.
“We plan to break ground soon and be open for the fall 2023 Market,” Grana said. “The new building will have enough housing for our prints, our artwork. It’s going to be a 17,000-square-foot showroom, as opposed to 11,000 square feet that we had at Russell.”
Art Addiction produces high-end photography on acrylic artwork for the retail and design markets.
Grana said he decided to move out of the original showroom because it’s too small for his business. It has been leased to Apricot Sofa Co., an upholstered sofa manufacturer.
“It’s the first time they’re exhibiting in High Point. They’ve signed a four-year lease,” he said. “They used to show in Las Vegas and opted to come to High Point permanently, which we’re excited about.”
Last year, Art Addiction purchased the former Parker’s News Stand storefront at 339 S. Main St., one block east of its showroom.
Art Addiction has completed extensive renovations to the property, which served as the home of Parker’s News Stand from 1945 to 2011.
Grana said he will probably lease this space to another vendor once the new Art Addiction showroom is completed.
