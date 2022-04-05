HIGH POINT
Allison Eden traces her career as a mosaic artist to a walk in New York City 30 years ago, shortly after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, when she came across a store selling colored glass.
“I walked in and I thought, ‘Wait, what is this?’ And it was like big crates of colorful glass. I bought some, I just fell in love with the medium and I just knew I had to do something with it,” Eden said.
She played at making designs for hours. When Eden found a design she liked, she hit it with a hammer.
This was when the fun would begin.
Eden took the glass, grabbed some glue and made a new masterpiece on cardboard. She was hooked.
Eden’s first job was not glamorous. She was hired to install a tile design on the floor of a local Burger King and had to purchase a how-to video before she started.
Since then, Eden has made a name for herself, creating mosaics in her Brooklyn studio that can be found in such places as L’oreal Paris’ headquarters, Mohegan Sun resorts and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Every piece is handmade. She also focuses on making sure she uses materials from the U.S., often from family-run businesses.
But a new chapter in her work has begun.
Eden’s first furniture collection debuts at the High Point Furniture Market this week, turning her designs into fabric. Eden’s collection with Zuo is at the IHFC Interhall IH607 through the end of the High Point Market.
Although Eden has a clothing line that features her designs, this the first time she’s seen her work on furniture.
“I almost cried … when I saw the collection for the first time. It’s a dream come true,” Eden said. “I’m obsessed with High Point. You have the most amazing creative minds that come together twice a year, and they all descend upon High Point. This is like the furniture capital. Anybody who’s anybody comes to the High Point Market.”
Eden’s 17-piece collection is full of color, something which she thinks everyone needs after the past two years.
“The last two years have been so dim that everyone needs color in their lives. We need color and color evokes a sense of feeling,” she said. “You look at it and you just smile.”
