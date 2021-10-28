HIGH POINT — Artists representing The Arc of High Point will take over Theatre Art Galleries next week when The Arc hosts its annual Silent Art Auction, featuring approximately 100 acrylic paintings by participants of the agency’s Creative Arts Studio.
“This is the highlight of the year for them, the night they’ve been working towards all year,” said Liz McKinnon, director of the creative arts program. “It’s such a night to see, and it makes me very happy to see them get this opportunity to stand by their artwork and talk about it with their patrons.”
The event will have an Art Deco or “Great Gatsby”-like theme.
“Fancy dress is not required,” McKinnon said, “but it is encouraged, because it’s fun.”
Participants will be able to bid on paintings produced in the agency’s Creative Arts Studio, where McKinnon helps intellectually and developmentally disabled clients develop and hone their artistic abilities.
“I know I’m biased, but I think they’re very, very talented,” she said. “I think a lot of people come to this event expecting some very childlike artwork, but it is professional-quality. It’s amazing, and they know it’s amazing because I tell them all the time.”
The paintings are all original artwork, McKinnon said. Most are 16 by 20 inches, and they’re all framed.
“The subject matter is varied,” she said. “One gentleman specializes in all things sci-fi. Animals are always a huge hit. Beautiful flowers. Landscapes. Beaches seem to be really big this year, too. There’s definitely a little something for everyone.”
The evening will include light hors d’oeuvres and wine, as well as live music by local jazz guitarist Derek Shaw, who is the younger brother of one of the artists, Drew Shaw.
All proceeds from the event go directly to The Arc of High Point for its programming. Proceeds from the 2019 auction totaled about $13,000. (The event was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
According to McKinnon, the goal is to shine a spotlight on the clients’ abilities rather than their disabilities.
“It’s great to see them be able to take pride in what they do,” she said. “This opportunity for them to meet the community and have the community come meet them, it’s everything they’ve worked for.”
