ARCHDALE — Law enforcement officers looking for one man wanted on traffic charges eventually arrested three High Point men in a drug bust at a local hotel.
Officers with the High Point and Archdale police departments went to the Red Roof Inn on Liberty Road in Archdale at 8 p.m. Wednesday seeking Gregory Baskins Jr., 28, on traffic-related charges, according to High Point police.
As officers approached a room, Baskins came out and was arrested without incident, but while officers were at the hotel room door, two men inside the room began throwing narcotics and a gun out the rear window, police said. Police went in and detained the men.
After getting a search warrant, officers seized 123.20 grams of heroin, 29.31 grams of crack cocaine, 5.56 grams of marijuana and a pistol.
Baskins was charged with simple possession of mariuana, police said.
Savon Fuller, 23, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and possession with the intent to sell and/or deliver controlled substances.
Davonte Washington, 23, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
