THOMASVILLE — A woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian last week.
Felicia Elaine Hicks, 31, of Hidden Hills Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony hit and run, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving while license revoked, police said.
Austin Cecil, 39, of Thomasville was walking east in the 900 block of Hasty School Road about 8:20 p.m. when a vehicle going east hit him from behind, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The vehicle never stopped and was last seen traveling east on Hasty School Road toward National Highway.
Cecil was able to walk to the Sheetz on National Highway, where employees called 911. Cecil has serious injuries and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Police officers found a side mirror where Cecil was hit and were able to identify the type of vehicle involved. Police received a tip from the community and found the vehicle.
Hicks turned herself in Thursday to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Bond was set at $5,000 unsecured, and she was released.
