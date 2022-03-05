HIGH POINT — After a 12-year absence from elected office, Steve Arnold of High Point on Friday filed to run for a sixth term on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
He will face incumbent Commissioner Alan Perdue of Greensboro in the District 2 Republican primary May 17. The winner will face Democratic challenger Paul Meinhart of Julian in the November general election.
Arnold served as the District 2 county commissioner from 1990 to 2010, when he opted not to seek reelection.
Before that, he served on the High Point City Council starting in 1985 and served one term in the N.C. House of Representatives.
Arnold said he decided to run this year to provide a voice to people concerned about what they see as challenges to their personal freedom from measures like coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates.
“I’ve always been a solid conservative,” he said. “In 25 years as an elected official, I never voted for a tax increase. I always voted to enhance personal liberty and individual freedom.”
He said he’s also concerned about what he sees as the inadequate job by the board of keeping the public fully informed about what county government is doing.
“One important responsibility of a county commissioner is to keep the citizens of his district and the county as a whole informed,” said Arnold, whose previous tenure on the board included stints as its chairman and vice chairman. “I’ve always been a strong supporter of transparency and sunshine laws.”
While he’s largely been out of the public eye since going off the board in 2010, Arnold said he has stayed busy.
“I’ve been doing some political consulting. I was active in a couple of Congressional races and as the southern director for the Ben Carson campaign in the 2016 primary,” he said. “I’m also a general contractor and have been one for years.”
The end of candidate filing Friday brought other significant developments in two Guilford County Board of Education races: incumbent at-large representative Winston McGregor and District 2 board member Anita Sharpe will not seek reelection.
Republican Demetria Carter and Democrat Alan Sherouse, both of Greensboro, will face each other in the general election to replace McGregor, who is vice chairwoman of the board.
In District 2, Republicans Crissy Pratt of High Point and Marc Ridgill of Liberty will face each other in the primary, with the winner facing Democrat Amanda Cook of High Point in November.
