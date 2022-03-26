ARCHDALE — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three robbers who held up a business in Archdale.
On Friday shortly before 6:30 a.m., an armed robbery took place at the Biz Center sweepstakes business in the 8800 block of U.S. 311 in Archdale.
Surveillance video shows a man entering the business wearing black pants, tennis shoes, a black jacket with lettering and images, a cloth mask and short dreads. Shortly afterwards, two other men entered through the front door and walked to the far back corner of the business.
The first man who entered robbed a customer of money and a cellphone. At that time, the two other suspects pointed a gun at an employee demanding cash and other items.
A few seconds later, all three men entered the office, with two men holding guns and pointing them at the employee. The robbers forced him back into the gaming area to remove all additional cash from the machines.
The men left through the front door and headed in an unknown direction
One man is described as 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing tennis shoes, black pants, black jacket, short dreads and a cloth mask.
Another man is described as 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches inches tall, wearing black pants, a red and black checkered flannel shirt with a hood and a cloth mask.
The third man is described as 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood on his head and a cloth mask.
Investigators ask anyone with any information to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office detectives bureau at 336-318-6767 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463 to remain anonymous.
