This image of Laura Steele taken on Jan. 6, 2021, appeared on an exhibit that prosecutors used in previous Oath Keepers trials.

A Thomasville woman has been convicted along with several other members of a far-right militia group on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

After a week of deliberations, the jury found Laura Lee Steele, 54, guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties, destruction of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, obstructing officers during a civil disorder and tampering with documents. Her sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

