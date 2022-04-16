TRIAD — A pair of state legislative primaries in two Republican-leaning counties feature races between an incumbent and challenger.
The 30th Senate District contest features a rematch of the race two years ago, though the roles of the candidates are reversed. First-term Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, will take on challenger Eddie Gallimore, whom Jarvis defeated in the 2020 primary, when Gallimore was in his first term.
The GOP winner in the May 17 primary will face Democratic challenger Monique D. Johnson in the Nov. 8 general election. The district covered Davidson and Montgomery counties two years ago but has been redrawn to cover Davidson and Davie counties.
Jarvis told The High Point Enterprise that he’s running on his public service track record of fiscal responsibility, attention to constituents, improving the community’s quality of life and shaping a climate favorable to businesses.
“I think the citizens always want someone to represent them that will lead by example,” said Jarvis, who previously also served one term in the state House.
Jarvis said he has been an effective legislator, with six of the bills he introduced enacted by the N.C. General Assembly in the past year.
Gallimore is touting the service he provided during his term in the Senate, and his long commitment to the Republican Party in Davidson County. Gallimore said he has been involved in local GOP politics for more than 15 years, served multiple terms on the party executive committee and volunteered with the Davidson County Tea Party.
Gallimore told The Enterprise that he believes “one person can make a difference in the political process.” He said he “will continue to fight for integrity and honesty.”
In the 70th House District, longtime Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, faces a GOP primary challenge from Brian Biggs, currently vice chairman of the Randolph County Board of Education. The district covers the northern part of Randolph County, including Archdale, Trinity and Sophia.
The GOP primary winner will face Democrat Susan “Susie” Lee Scott in the general election.
Hurley, who has served in the House for 16 years, said she’s running on her conservative record, attention to constituent service, seniority in the GOP legislative leadership and ability to secure state money for local projects.
“I have been a very conservative voice for the people of District 70,” she said. “I am pro-life and pro-Second Amendment.”
Hurley said she was the first woman in Randolph County to win a state office. She serves as a Republican leader for the joint caucus between the House and Senate.
Biggs, who has served on the Randolph County school board for the past eight years, said he’s not running because of negative feelings toward Hurley. Instead, Biggs said, he’s inspired to run because of his effort to combat mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.
“My track record for the last two years really speaks volumes,” he said. “I was one of the people who led the charge to open up our schools and end the mask mandate.”
Biggs said he does not deny the existence of COVID-19 but believes mask mandates were unconstitutional.
“I think a lot of the mandates didn’t have to do with health and were more about control,” he said.
Biggs will relinquish his school board seat at the end of this year to make his bid for the House since candidates can’t run for more than one office in the same election cycle.
