TRIAD — A pair of volunteers with the American Red Cross flew out Monday to Kentucky as part of the massive response to regions of the country ravaged by tornadoes this past weekend.
The two volunteers from Greensboro are with the Piedmont Triad chapter of the American Red Cross. A third volunteer left Monday from Charlotte, said Maya Franklin, a public affairs representative with the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross.
Volunteers with the High Point-Davidson County chapter could be called if needed, Franklin told The High Point Enterprise.
The initial American Red Cross volunteers are deploying to Mayfield, Kentucky, a city devastated by the severe weather system that cut through five states in the South and Midwest.
To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, check the website redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Donors can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.
