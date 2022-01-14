TRIAD — Several area students were recently named to the Guilford Technical Community College President’s List for the fall semester.
To make the list, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
Students from High Point making the list include:
• Shaheer Ahmed, Supreme Bista, Ashley Bowman, Hunter Busick, Kursat Cakar, Daniela Campbell, Regan Cooper, Eric Cortez-Tapia, Brian Currie, Ashley Dalton, Jakayla Davis, Keysh Deynes Ruiz, Jordan Elliott Uka, Angeles Fabian Martinez, Noor Fatima, Frazeska Ferariza, Raxela Fuentes, Mary Fuller, Kamal Hamad, Amelia Hansmeyer, Joshua Harrelson, Lakesha Harrison, Hayley House, Daniel Hoyng, James Htoo, Ayah Ibrahim, Thomas Jackson, Latorria Jenkins, Morgan Johnson, Meagan Jones, Karen Kuehn, Myint Kyaw, Skyy Little, Johnson Luu, Kailyn Martinez, Tamaya Mathis, Patrick Merriman, Andrew Mihalek, Winston Miller, Melissa Moreno-Puente, Kelly Mosqueda, Jakob Murdock, Deidra Noble, Amtul Noor, Jeffrey Norvang, Keri Pakenham, Kishan Patel, Ria Patel, Ryan Raffensberger, Leah Raynor, Latoya Russell, Bryant Sahez, Laurenne Simpson, Travis Truong, Jerry Tucker, Monica Smith, Timona Stapleton, Carmen Starks, Isaac Tran and Lauryn Walden.
Students from Archdale making the list include:
• Fnu Aimen, Ruth Cruz, Tyler Helmstetler, Brianne Lanphar, Heather Stroud and Evan Turbyfill.
Students from Trinity making the list include:
• Mckenzie Brooks, Karmen Campbell, Kenneth Golemon, Taylor Guglielmo, Jessica Marx Strickland, Kelli Morgan, Leah Porter, Isaiah Shelton and Christopher Troxtell.
Students from Thomasville making the list include:
• Kiara Flores, Kristen Hammed, Kathe Hughes, Tawni Lamb, Wendy Lopez Maldonado, Samantha Moore, Danilo Mora Guerrero, Jessica Mullens, Thi Nguyen, Jeffrey Pereira, Kim Rabon, Grayson Reid, Joshua Scott, Jennifer Smith and Katlyn Stafford.
Students from Jamestown making the list include:
• Nicholas Crawford, Jeni Hanslia, Sarah Keatts, Nicholas Latta, Erin Neal, Alyssa Oldenburg, Jordan Oldenburg, Jay Patel, Ember Rosier, Ashten Scott-Ruff, Grace Thompson, Samantha Underwood and Arthur Williams.
Students from Kernersville making the list include:
• Nicole Badillo, Anahla Barkley, Rose Chafee, Nathanial Dupke, Mason Hall, Cortney Mas, Kayla Neitz, Alyssa Perry, Timber Powell, Mason Sawtelle, Douglas Stevens, Rebeca Vargas, Dayna Walker, Matthew White, Tyler Worth and Jessica Zhong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.