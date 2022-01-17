HIGH POINT — Driving could remain treacherous through Wednesday morning as the High Point area thaws from a winter storm that covered the city with 3 inches of snow and sleet on Sunday.
Residents and businesses didn’t have to contend with power failures because forecasts of significant freezing rain, which was predicted to create up to a half inch of ice, didn’t materialize. National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Swiggett said a deep layer of frigid air in the atmosphere instead produced more sleet.
Compacted snow and sleet on major roadways melted as temperatures pushed above freezing Monday. But with an overnight low of around 20 degrees Monday night, any remaining snow and sleet will have hardened for Tuesday’s morning commute, Swiggett told The High Point Enterprise.
The danger of refreezing and black ice will extend to Wednesday morning as well, but the high temperature on Wednesday could reach the low 50s, which should lead to extensive melting, he said.
Representatives with the city police and fire departments reported no major problems related to Sunday’s weather.
The High Point Electric Utilities Department reported just a handful of customers without power Sunday from among its approximately 40,000 customers. Electric Utilities Director Garey Edwards released two crews from Florida that had come to High Point last weekend in anticipation of widespread outages.
“Better to be prepared than not be prepared,” Edwards said.
High Point-area residents may have to deal with another winter storm at the end of this week. A storm system on the West Coast could cut across the country and arrive in the Piedmont Triad by Friday afternoon, Swiggett said. But the path of the storm remained uncertain on Monday, he said.
