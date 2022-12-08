TRIAD — A crush of cases from the flu and a respiratory virus called RSV may have reached its peak, but COVID-19 could be gearing up for another resurgence, an infectious disease specialist said.

In the last two or three weeks, RSV cases in young children have declined noticeably, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, during a press briefing Thursday.

