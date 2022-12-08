GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County state legislator will serve in a top leadership role with the House Democratic caucus for the coming N.C. General Assembly session.

Rep. Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, this week was named deputy House Democratic leader, the second-highest leadership post in the caucus.

