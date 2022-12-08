GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County state legislator will serve in a top leadership role with the House Democratic caucus for the coming N.C. General Assembly session.
Rep. Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, this week was named deputy House Democratic leader, the second-highest leadership post in the caucus.
“Ashton Clemmons will be a key partner and leader on all parts of our caucus work,” said Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, the House Democratic caucus leader.
Clemmons will replace Sen.-elect Gale Adcock, D-Wake, who has served as a deputy House Democratic leader but won a state Senate seat in the general election.
“I look forward to getting to work this long session to solve problems and help improve the lives of North Carolinians,” Clemmons told The High Point Enterprise.
Clemmons serves in the 57th House District, which covers parts of Greensboro and outlying Guilford County. She won her third straight term in the Nov. 8 general election, defeating Republican Michelle Bardsley.
Clemmons previously served as freshman House Democratic caucus co-chairwoman and co-chairwoman of the caucus’s 2022 campaign efforts.
Another area legislator has a chance to serve in the House Democratic caucus leadership. Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, is now a caucus minority whip and wants to maintain that role when the caucus votes on its remaining leadership next month.
An area representative will serve in leadership on the other side of the aisle for the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 11: Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, will continue in his role as Republican House caucus majority whip.
Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, has said he wants to remain a co-chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. The decision will be made closer to the start of the upcoming session.
Faircloth, a retired High Point police chief and former city councilman, has used his role on the committee to secure state funding for the High Point Market and nonprofits addressing local community needs.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.