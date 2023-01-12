GUILFORD COUNTY — One area legislator won’t know until later this month whether he will retain his state House leadership role, but another representative is assured of continuing in his post.

Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, will find out later this month whether he’ll remain a co-chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee for the 2023 N.C. General Assembly session, which began Wednesday, an aide told The High Point Enterprise.

Trending Videos