KERNERSVILLE — Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center is marking the completion of a $55 million expansion that was a year and a half in the making.
The health system will hold a topping off ceremony today with the final steel beam being put into place as the new hospital wing opens. The expansion gives Kernersville Medical Center its first maternity service and heart catheterization lab.
The 60,000-square-foot expansion means the hospital off of N.C. 66 now covers 282,000 square feet.
Plans for the expansion were announced in February 2021.
Novant officials say the new birthing center will include labor and delivery rooms with natural light and smart TVs that allow patients to stream from their own devices.
Each room is equipped with laboring tubs and a couch that expands into a full-sized bed. The maternity area also features community education and waiting room space.
The new heart and vascular lab will feature a state-of-the-art catheterization lab and eight patient rooms, according to Novant officials. The new unit will specialize in providing patients with a variety of diagnostic and minimally invasive procedures.
In addition to its first maternity and catheterization lab, the new wing will feature an expanded intensive care unit and additional medical beds for inpatient care.
The new wing is the first major expansion at Kernersville Medical Center since the hospital opened 11 years ago, Novant officials told The High Point Enterprise..
