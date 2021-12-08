KERNERSVILLE — Novant Health leaders broke ground Wednesday on a $55 million expansion of Kernersville Medical Center that will include maternity care for the first time.
The new 60,000-square-foot expansion should be completed in late 2023. A centerpiece of the new wing is the fourth-floor birthing center.
The birthing center will provide a more convenient labor and delivery care option for expecting mothers in eastern Forsyth County and western Guilford County, Novant leaders said during the groundbreaking.
The expansion of the hospital also will include the addition of medical beds, an expanded intensive care unit and a new heart and vascular lab, said Kirsten Royster, president and chief operating officer of Kernersville Medical Center.
“Over the last 10 years, we have seen tremendous population growth, and this expansion will offer our patients the very latest in advanced maternity and cardiovascular care services, closer to home,” Royster said.
The hospital opened in 2011. Kernersville Medical Center has expanded several times since then, including adding cancer, orthopedics, women’s health and neurosciences services and robotic-assisted surgery.
The latest expansion will add 60,000 square feet to the roughly 220,000-square-foot medical center off of N.C 66.
Novant announced plans for the new wing in February as the health system filed applications with state regulators for certificates of need to accommodate the expansion.
