KERNERSVILLE — Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center is celebrating a $55 million expansion.
The health system will hold a topping off ceremony today with the final steel beam being put into place. The expansion will open next year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 2:56 pm
KERNERSVILLE — Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center is celebrating a $55 million expansion.
The health system will hold a topping off ceremony today with the final steel beam being put into place. The expansion will open next year.
The expansion will give Kernersville Medical Center its first maternity service and heart catheterization lab.
The 60,000-square-foot expansion means the hospital off of N.C. 66 will cover 282,000 square feet.
Plans for the expansion were announced in February 2021.
Novant officials say the new birthing center will include labor and delivery rooms with natural light and smart TVs that allow patients to stream from their own devices.
Each room is equipped with laboring tubs and a couch that expands into a full-sized bed. The maternity area also features community education and waiting room space.
The new heart and vascular lab will feature a state-of-the-art catheterization lab and eight patient rooms, according to Novant officials. The new unit will specialize in providing patients with a variety of diagnostic and minimally invasive procedures.
In addition to its first maternity and catheterization lab, the new wing will feature an expanded intensive care unit and additional medical beds for inpatient care.
The new wing is the first major expansion at Kernersville Medical Center since the hospital opened 11 years ago, Novant officials told The High Point Enterprise..
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.