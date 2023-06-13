TRIAD — The two Republican congressmen who serve the greater High Point area are condemning the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump late last week on charges of illegally retaining classified documents, lying about it and enlisting others to help him hide them.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-9th, and Dan Bishop, R-8th, each issued comments questioning the legitimacy of the action taken against Trump by the Special Counsel Jack Smith. The 49-page indictment alleges that Trump improperly stored sensitive documents on defense and nuclear secrets, repeatedly worked to hide records demanded by investigators and sometimes cavalierly showed visitors highly sensitive material that risked jeopardizing not only relations with foreign nations but also the safety of troops and confidential sources.

