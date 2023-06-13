TRIAD — The two Republican congressmen who serve the greater High Point area are condemning the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump late last week on charges of illegally retaining classified documents, lying about it and enlisting others to help him hide them.
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-9th, and Dan Bishop, R-8th, each issued comments questioning the legitimacy of the action taken against Trump by the Special Counsel Jack Smith. The 49-page indictment alleges that Trump improperly stored sensitive documents on defense and nuclear secrets, repeatedly worked to hide records demanded by investigators and sometimes cavalierly showed visitors highly sensitive material that risked jeopardizing not only relations with foreign nations but also the safety of troops and confidential sources.
Trump called the charges a political attack when he spoke this past weekend at the N.C. Republican Party state convention in Greensboro.
Hudson, who serves Randolph County, said the indictment represents an attempt by the U.S. Department of Justice under Democratic President Joe Biden to disrupt Trump’s 2024 presidential aspirations.
“What an unprecedented abuse of power,” Hudson said in a prepared statement. “The American people are fed up and they are not going to stand for this blatant partisan attack on our justice system.”
Bishop, who serves Davidson County, questioned the validity of the indictment.
“This is the bureaucracy’s demonstration that it has taken control from the people,” Bishop said.
The majority of Republican elected officials and party advocates have criticized the indictment since it was issued this past Thursday. But some GOP leaders have said the indictment raises serious issues about the former president, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a former GOP presidential nominee, and Bill Barr, former U.S. attorney general in the Trump administration, who told Fox News Sunday called the indictment “a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning.”
“Yes his adversaries have obsessively pursued him with phony claims,” Barr said, “and I’ve been at his side defending him when he is a victim, but this is much different. He’s not a victim here.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic U.S. House member serving the area said in response to the Trump indictment that the United States is a nation where everyone stands equally before the courts.
“No one is above the law in this country,” said Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, whose district includes Guilford County. “The law must be applied equally to all citizens, whether you were elected to the highest office in the land or commit a crime in your neighborhood, all are subject to the full and fair enforcement of the law.”
