DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Health Department late Tuesday afternoon confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county and one of the first in the Piedmont Triad.
The patient is isolating and people in close contact have been notified. To protect patient privacy, no additional information about the individual will be shared.
Nearly 900 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the United States.
“The Davidson County Health Department is poised and ready to respond to cases of monkeypox in our community,” said Lillian Koontz, Davidson County health director. “With over two years of extensive, daily work in communicable disease case investigation and contact tracing, our team is well practiced in all aspects of communicable disease work.”
The Davidson County Health Department will provide the Jynneos vaccine to those who are eligible. Eligibility includes people known in close contact to a positive case. Anyone who is eligible and in need of the Jynneos vaccine should call the health department at 336-242-2510.
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.
Monkeypox is a communicable virus spread from person-to-person through close contact, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control.
The disease can be spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scab or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
The virus also can be spread by touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids, according to the CDC.
