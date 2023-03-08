RANDOLPH COUNTY — A congressman whose district includes all of Randolph County will play a key role in updating the act that governs the federal government’s response to pandemics and other national emergencies.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-9th, serves as a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. One of the committee’s roles this year involves examining the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act, which was first enacted by Congress 17 years ago. The reauthorization of the act is due to be passed by Congress by Sept. 30.

