RANDOLPH COUNTY — A congressman whose district includes all of Randolph County will play a key role in updating the act that governs the federal government’s response to pandemics and other national emergencies.
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-9th, serves as a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. One of the committee’s roles this year involves examining the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act, which was first enacted by Congress 17 years ago. The reauthorization of the act is due to be passed by Congress by Sept. 30.
The committee is gathering information now for revisions to the act, especially three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Throughout COVID-19, our nation learned there are improvements to be made in our preparedness for public health emergencies,” Hudson said in a recent prepared statement on the reauthorization. “I am seeking feedback and suggestions on how our country can be better prepared, further equipped, more transparent and fully accountable when taking on future emergencies.”
Hudson said he wants to take a bipartisan approach to the update. His congressional office recently sent out a press release jointly with Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., the Democratic senior member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
The Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act was enacted to promote federal government preparedness and response capabilities for emergencies. The act covers deliberate, accidental or natural emergencies and disasters.
