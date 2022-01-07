WILKES COUNTY — The daughter of Davidson County Commissioner James Shores died in a wreck in Wilkes County early on New Year’s Day.
Jasmine Bae Shores, 25, of Millers Creek, which is west of Wilkesboro, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 east on N.C. 268 east of Wilkesboro about 4:15 a.m. when the SUV ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned several times, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Swagger said Shores died at the scene. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the vehicle.
