HIGH POINT – The city of High Point Electric Utilities Department never considered implementing rolling blackouts during the Christmas winter storm, the head of the municipal power agency said.
Duke Energy Corp. is facing withering criticism from customers and questions from Gov. Roy Cooper about rolling blackouts imposed starting Saturday morning in sections of its North Carolina service area because of extremely high electricity demand during the storm’s bitterest temperatures. About 500,000 customers were affected, Duke has said.
But High Point Electric Utilities has a history of maintaining power supply levels to preclude the need for rolling blackouts, Director Tyler Berrier said. With near-record low temperatures and wind chills forecasted for the Christmas holiday weekend, the Electric Utilities Department wanted to avoid shutting off power for even relatively short periods.
“We didn’t want our customers to be subjected to that,” he said. “Our predecessors have done a really nice job of setting up our contract demands. We don’t have some of the load problems with the city that other utilities might have.”
The city also was able to keep outages caused by downed power lines in check during the winter storm. At the peak of outages on Friday afternoon, after strong winds that began that morning, the Electric Utilities Department had more than 1,800 customers without power due to downed lines from trees or limbs out of a base of 45,000 customers.
“We briefly lost a circuit in the Cedrow Drive and Scientific Street area from a large tree falling into power lines,” Berrier said.
City power crews were able to fix smaller power issues as they arose, he said.
“By Friday night we had all of our customers restored,” Berrier told The Enterprise. “We didn’t have to have anybody off overnight, which was one of our goals because it was so cold.”
High Point power crews braved rough conditions from bone-chilling temperatures made worse by gusting winds.
“We saw temperatures down in the low teens while you’ve got employees in the wind trying to restore power,” Berrier said. “But they did a really nice job.”
One key to High Point keeping weather-related outages at a relative minimum is the tree-trimming near power lines that crews do throughout the year. In addition, department crews check utility corridors and scout for dead or dying trees that should be removed.
The city of High Point Electric Utilities Department dates from its founding 129 years ago as a municipal power agency separate from investor-owned utilities and co-operatives. The greatest threat to its viability has never been related to storms but the grind of politics.
More than 20 years ago, the N.C. General Assembly formed the Study Commission on the Future of Electric Service in North Carolina to examine the possibility of deregulating the long-standing, monopolistic electric utility structure. One of the options was folding the municipal power agencies in the state, such as High Point’s, into a corporate utility as part of deregulation of the power grid.
But the efforts of the study commission quickly collapsed as the scandal over the Enron Corp. emerged in 2000 and 2001. Enron was accused of causing huge spikes in energy costs in California through manipulation of the energy market. Eventually the company was investigated criminally for improper accounting practices and shady business deals.
The public backlash to Enron quieted the debate in North Carolina over electric industry deregulation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.