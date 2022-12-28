HIGH POINT – The city of High Point Electric Utilities Department never considered implementing rolling blackouts during the Christmas winter storm, the head of the municipal power agency said.

Duke Energy Corp. is facing withering criticism from customers and questions from Gov. Roy Cooper about rolling blackouts imposed starting Saturday morning in sections of its North Carolina service area because of extremely high electricity demand during the storm’s bitterest temperatures. About 500,000 customers were affected, Duke has said.

