ARCHDALE — The decision by the city of High Point to suspend collecting yard waste in clear plastic bags has had a ripple effect on the neighboring city of Archdale.
On Thursday, the city of Archdale announced it will end collecting clear plastic yard waste bags Aug. 31.
City Manager Zeb Holden told The High Point Enterprise that the move was prompted by the city of High Point’s decision to end the practice at the Ingleside Compost Facility.
The city of Archdale contracts with the city of High Point to dispose of yard waste at Ingleside.
High Point officials announced in early May that Ingleside Compost Facility would stop accepting plastic bags because of environmental concerns about plastic. In a statement Thursday, the city of Archdale said that although allowing residents to dispose of yard waste in clear plastic bags for curbside collection “has provided a convenient way to handle yard trimmings and organic debris, which is outlawed from landfills ... the facility where these wastes are disposed of has discontinued accepting plastic bags and suitable alternatives have not been found.”
Holden said that Archdale doesn’t have yard waste totes like High Point. The city is recommending composting or mulching as a yard waste alternative.
The city of Archdale said in its statement that city officials will “evaluate options for the possibility of collecting yard waste in the future.” Loose leaves, when raked towards the street, will still be collected throughout the winter and spring months.
