ARCHDALE – A local store is among 10 statewide that have been fined because of excessive price-scanner errors, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division announced.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 10250 S. Main St. paid $1,245 in fines. An initial inspection in April found a 3% error rate based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot, and a follow-up inspection in May found a 2.33% error rate based on seven overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in July.
The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% rate of overcharges, it is fined if it fails a follow-up inspection. Errors that undercharge consumers do not count against a store.
Two other stores in the Triad also were among the 10 stores fined, both in Winston-Salem: Advance Auto Parts at 759 Waughtown St. paid $750 in fines, and Advance Auto Parts at 3750 Patterson Ave. paid $360 in fines.
The other stores fined were in Hoke, New Hanover, Sampson and Wake counties.
Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 919-707-3225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.