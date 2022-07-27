ARCHDALE – The Archdale-Trinity celebration of National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will be at Bonnie Place from 6-9 p.m.
National Night Out is a free, annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community.
This will be the first one since 2019. The event was canceled the past two years because of COVID-19.
More than 50 local businesses, churches, schools and agencies will participate. There will be games, prizes, hot dogs, slushies, desserts from local bakeries, bounce houses, music, a mobile library, fire trucks, a sheriff’s command center, motorcycles, and a community resource car. Several school principals, local government officials and some youth mentors have volunteered to be dunked in the National Night Out 2022 Dunk Tank.
It’s one of several National Night Out events being held throughout the Triad, including several in High Point.
