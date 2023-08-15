ARCHDALE — The city of Archdale will receive a state grant of $500,000 as part of a series of allocations for parks statewide announced Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
The Archdale grant will go toward an upgrade of Aldridge Park that will include pickleball courts, playground, walking trails, restrooms and a veterans memorial, City Manager Zeb Holden said.
A total of 19 grants for $8.5 million were funded across North Carolina. The Archdale grant was the only one in the Triad.
The grants are funded through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. The grants pay for land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas.
A maximum of $500,000 can be awarded to a single project, and the local government awarded a grant must match it dollar-for-dollar for the grant amount. This year, state park officials considered 52 grant applications requesting a total of more than $21 million.
The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation and allocated through the state budget.
