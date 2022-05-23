ARCHDALE — A summer and fall series of free outdoor movies will be presented at Creekside Park, beginning next week.
The lineup is as follows:
• June 3: “Encanto.” Activities begin at 8 p.m., movie begins at dusk.
• Aug. 5: “Luca.” Activities begin at 7:45 p.m., movie begins at dusk.
• Sept. 9: “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Activities begin at 7:30 p.m., movie begins at dusk.
• Oct. 7: “Trolls: World Tour.” Activities begin at 6:30 p.m., movie begins at dusk.
In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be rescheduled for the following Friday.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Concessions will be sold by Sweets and Treats.
