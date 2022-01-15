ARCHDALE — A Triad developer has received zoning approval for a proposed 200-unit townhome project in Archdale.
Keystone Group of Greensboro is planning a subdivision with a working title of “Archdale Active Adult Development” on about 50 acres along the east side of the 4800 block of Archdale Road, just south of Cheyenne Drive.
The City Council last month approved the company’s request to rezone the site from single-family residential to a conditional zoning district that will allow 201 townhomes — 150 two-bedroom units and 51 three-bedroom units.
According to the developer, which also plans to build the project, the community would seek to meet the growing market demand for housing to serve “empty-nester” couples intending to downsize as they head into retirement.
Scott Wallace, owner and president of Keystone Group and Keystone Homes, could not be reached for comment on the company’s development timetable.
In obtaining zoning approvals from the council, the developer agreed to several conditions, including capping the total number of units at 201 and prohibiting “apartment-style homes.”
The townhomes would be attached but would be individually owned, single-family dwellings. All would have to meet certain architectural standards and include a garage.
The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin widening Archdale Road in 2025, and this project would include improvements at intersections around the subdivision designed to accommodate future traffic volumes.
According to the city, the applicant also made concessions to try to achieve Archdale’s goals of having more open space and pedestrian features in this area by agreeing to construct greenway and sidewalk connections between the subdivision and surrounding neighborhoods.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.