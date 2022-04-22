RANDOLPH COUNTY — An Archdale man captured a $1 million prize with a lottery ticket from a west High Point convenience store.
Malcolm Buchanan of Archdale bought the $10 scratch-off 50X The Cash game ticket at the Speedway on W. Fairfield Road, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced Friday.
Buchanan had the option of receiving the prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum, and after required state and federal tax withholdings he took home $426,063.
The 50X The Cash game launched in February with eight top prizes of $1 million. Six $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.