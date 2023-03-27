ARCHDALE — A New Jersey man’s 12-year search for Bigfoot will bring him to the Archdale Public Library Wednesday evening.
Not that Mike Familant expects to find the mythical creature — or is Bigfoot real? — thumbing through the library’s offering of children’s books, but part of Familant’s quest involves making public presentations and trying to bring credibility to his efforts.
Familant, lead investigator and producer of the YouTube show “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” will present a program about his search for Bigfoot at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The hourlong PowerPoint presentation will include evidence Familant says he and his team have collected, including casts of Bigfoot footprints and recordings of Bigfoot howls. A question-and-answer session will follow.
“It’s a very open-minded presentation,” Familant said during a telephone interview. “I don’t try to force Bigfoot down anybody’s throat — it’s more of a thought-provoking lecture.”
Familant, 33, traces his interest in Bigfoot to a camping trip he took in Florida around 2011, when a Bigfoot-themed TV show sponsored a Sasquatch-hunting expedition. The trip had been a dud, he said, until the final night, when participants heard two distinct tree knocks on opposite sides of the camp.
“Bigfoots are known to knock on trees,” Familant said.
Then someone — or something — began throwing rocks at the campers from an estimated 75 yards away. When Familant’s buddy returned fire with a rock of his own, a boulder the size of a laptop came crashing back toward them, Familant said.
“That was my first experience with Bigfoot,” he said. “I don’t know what else that could’ve been.”
That experience led Familant into the field of Bigfoot research. In 2016, he launched his Youtube show, which follows his search for Sasquatches in different parts of the country. The show has more than 2,100 subscribers.
While he’s in the area, Familant and his team plan to camp in the Uwharrie National Forest, where a number of individuals claim to have encountered a Sasquatch in years past.
“There’s a lot of history of Bigfoot sightings there,” he said, “especially in the Badin Lake area and the East Morris Mountain area.”
Familant knows that when he talks about his belief in Bigfoot and the evidence he presents, there are people who think he’s either a nut or a liar, but he’s OK with that.
“If you have put some thought into the creature and the possibility that it exists, and then you still don’t believe it, I can respect that,” he said. “It’s the ones that feel that way without even giving it any thought — those are the people that I can’t relate to.”
