HPTNWS-03-28-23 BIGFOOT.jpg

Mike Familant, pictured here with a cast of what he believes is a Sasquatch footprint, will present a Bigfoot program Wednesday evening at the Archdale Public Library.

 SPECIAL | HPE

ARCHDALE — A New Jersey man’s 12-year search for Bigfoot will bring him to the Archdale Public Library Wednesday evening.

Not that Mike Familant expects to find the mythical creature — or is Bigfoot real? — thumbing through the library’s offering of children’s books, but part of Familant’s quest involves making public presentations and trying to bring credibility to his efforts.

Trending Videos