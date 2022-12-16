ARCHDALE — Archdale officials plan to use a state grant to support downtown streetscape improvements.
The city has been approved for $49,999 through the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ARCHDALE — Archdale officials plan to use a state grant to support downtown streetscape improvements.
The city has been approved for $49,999 through the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced.
Forty-two local governments across the state were awarded a total of $19.76 million through the fund, which comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
For Archdale, the funding will allow for improvements in the areas around Bonnie Place, which may include new, city-owned streetlights, improved sidewalk connections, public art, park benches and storm drainage maintenance, City Manager Zeb Holden said.
“We hope these improvements will set the tone for future downtown improvements as we work through recommendations in the Plan Archdale comprehensive plan,” he said.
The city unsuccessfully applied for a downtown revitalization grant through the same state program in the amount of $420,000 that would have been used to support the planning and development of the proposed Aldridge Park on Davidson Street, Holden said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.