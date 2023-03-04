ARCHDALE — Archdale leaders have delayed a decision on a zoning case that would clear the way for development of an apartment complex at an interstate interchange.
The City Council earlier this week continued until March 28 rezoning and annexation requests from Hackett Properties Inc. of Greensboro that, if granted, would support up to 168 apartments at Interstate 85 and N.C. 62.
The developer is proposing 84 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units on the site, which is undeveloped and bounded to the north by Pine Grove Baptist Church and I-85.
The eastern boundary of the site adjoins single-family homes along Modlin Grove Road, and a Citgo gas station is directly south of the proposed development, across N.C. 62.
The property is in Guilford County, near the convergence of I-85 with Interstate 74, but within Archdale’s annexation area, by agreement with High Point.
In addition to the rezoning request, Hackett Properties has petitioned Archdale to annex the portion of the site (11.5 acres) that is not already in the city.
The Archdale Planning Board last month voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the zoning case, although the city’s land use plan designates the area commercial.
However, the request is consistent with some aspects of another long-range plan, the city’s comprehensive land development plan, known as Plan Archdale, according to city staff.
Dino Hackett, owner of Hackett Properties, told the board then that he felt there was a need for “luxury” apartments in Archdale, according to the city’s official minutes of the meeting.
Hackett noted the site’s proximity to two interstates as a key factor that drew his interest and said he thought his project could open the door to commercial growth in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.