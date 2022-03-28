ARCHDALE — An Archdale manufacturer is planning an expansion that would create 17 jobs.
The city is applying for a state grant to assist Aeolus Filter Corp. with a $2.24 million project to add new equipment and renovate its plant at 4010 Cheyenne Drive in the Archdale Industrial Park.
The facility is a subsidiary of a German company, and it processes materials into filtration products for commercial and industrial heating and air conditioning systems, facemasks, air filters for cars and other applications, said Kevin Franklin, president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.
“Basically, right now they’re doing value-add to the filter media that’s coming from Germany and their parent company,” he said. “They’re continuing to grow and planning for further expansion.”
Archdale is applying for an $85,000 building reuse grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Franklin said grant awards are slated to be announced April 21. There is no local government match required any longer for these types of grants, he added.
The jobs Aeolus Filter Corp. would create as part of its expansion would pay an average annual salary of $41,824. Most of the jobs would be in production, Franklin said.
About $1.8 million of the investment related to the expansion would be to acquire new machinery and equipment. An additional $420,000 worth of interior renovations are planned to accommodate new equipment.
The project would also retain the company’s existing workforce of 32 employees.
This would be the second recent expansion by Aeolus Filter Corp. that was facilitated by a building reuse grant. The company in 2019 received a $135,000 grant for renovations allowing for new equipment and other improvements in a project that created 11 jobs.
