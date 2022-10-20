ARCHDALE — An Archdale upholstered furniture manufacturer confirmed Tuesday that it will expand its operations with plans to invest more than $5 million to construct a new 60,000-square-foot facility on Archdale Road.
Lancaster Inc. will relocate from its current facility in the adjacent Interstate Business Park in an expansion that will create additional manufacturing and office space to meet rising customer demand, according to the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.
The 36-year-old company has posted multiple consecutive years of double-digit sales growth and has outgrown its current facility. Plans have been submitted for review and grading is slated to begin before the end of October. Relocation to the new facility is slated for 2024.
Lancaster will retain its current workforce of 25 full-time employees, in addition to creating at least 27 new jobs over a five-year period with an average annual salary of $46,000.
The expansion will generate opportunities for a range of positions in framing, sewing, upholstery, marketing, customer care and management.
“The benefits of the company’s growth also will extend to the many local suppliers with which Lancaster has developed long-lasting relationships,” according to the EDC.
The company considered a site out of state for the expansion.
Archdale and Randolph County in July collectively offered up to $120,700 in local incentives over five years to encourage Lancaster to select Archdale as the expansion site.
Founded in 1986, the company has become a sought-after brand for its handcrafted luxury upholstery, the EDC noted.
“This project will enable us to better serve our customers and afford our entire team many added benefits that will come with the new and enhanced facility,” said company President Bill Lancaster.
