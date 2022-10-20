ARCHDALE — An Archdale upholstered furniture manufacturer confirmed Tuesday that it will expand its operations with plans to invest more than $5 million to construct a new 60,000-square-foot facility on Archdale Road.

Lancaster Inc. will relocate from its current facility in the adjacent Interstate Business Park in an expansion that will create additional manufacturing and office space to meet rising customer demand, according to the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.

