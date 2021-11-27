ARCHDALE — It began almost as an afterthought, but half a century later, the annual Archdale Christmas Parade has become a cherished holiday tradition.
This year’s parade, scheduled for next weekend, will pay tribute to the inaugural parade 50 years ago, honoring the three men most responsible for founding the parade — Sherman Staton, Ron Hoover and Larry Boles.
“They’re going to be our parade marshals, and it’s going to be something truly special,” says JD Peace, president of the SERCO Club of Archdale-Trinity, which is organizing this year’s parade. “These are the guys that founded the parade 50 years ago.”
The parade will take place Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. on N. Main Street between O’Reilly Auto Parts and Archdale Elementary School.
Staton, now 78 and still living in Archdale, remembers that planning for that first parade in 1971 didn’t even begin until October.
“We had never had a Christmas parade here,” he says. “I was president of the Archdale-Trinity Jaycees at the time, and we thought it would be nice to put on a parade. A lot of the members said it was too late to plan a parade, but me and a couple of others decided to put an article in the paper to see if we could draw some people to be in the parade. Within a week, we had it full, so we set it up and had a go at it.”
Staton and a couple of other club members built a Jaycees float in his garage.
“One of the guys, his father had a tractor and wagon, so we dressed up the wagon and several Jaycees rode on it,” he says. “There were several other floats, too — mostly church floats.”
There were also horses — lots of horses — and human pooper-scoopers.
“The horses were probably the main thing that year, because there were so many of them,” Staton says. “We had a couple of Jaycees dress up as clowns and push trash cans down the street to clean up after the horses.”
Other entries that Staton remembers include a firetruck, a couple of pageant queens — Miss Trinity and Miss Allen Jay — and the marching bands from Trinity and Allen Jay high schools.
According to Staton, the day of that inaugural parade was hectic.
“We were supposed to start at 1 p.m., and at five till we had nothing but chaos,” he says.
“I had borrowed some walkie-talkies from my business for us to talk on, but none of them would work. So it was total chaos, but at 1 o’clock everything fell together, the band started playing and we started up the street. It was a great parade, and we had a great crowd lining both sides of the street.”
One entry that didn’t make it to the 1971 parade will also be a special attraction at this year’s parade — Ron Hoover’s 1930 Model A Ford.
“I had been working on it at the time,” Hoover remembers. “It was supposed to be in the parade, but it cut off on me before I got there — it didn’t make it.”
So this year, the Model A will carry two of the three grand marshals, Hoover and Boles, while Staton will ride in his 2002 red Thunderbird convertible with his wife and daughter.
This year’s parade, which is sponsored by Bethany Medical, will also feature a bagpipe player leading the procession, floats, bands, vintage car clubs, junior dance troupes and much more, with Santa Claus making his appearance at the end of the parade.
In addition, 50th anniversary parade T-shirts will be distributed until the supply runs out, according to Peace.
