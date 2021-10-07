ARCHDALE
Two years after one of Archdale’s most popular annual events came to an end, it returns this weekend with a new name and new organizers, but with the same focus on fun.
The Bush Hill Hometown Jamboree, a street festival formerly known as the Bush Hill Heritage Festival, will be held Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the streets of Archdale, along N.C. 62 and Bonnie Place. The festival is being hosted by the SERCO Club of Archdale-Trinity in partnership with primary sponsor Bethany Medical.
“We just felt like this was an event for the city of Archdale to continue having,” said JD Peace, president of the SERCO Club.
Founded in 1985, the Bush Hill Heritage Festival each September traditionally drew thousands of visitors to the streets of Archdale. Peace said the SERCO Club hopes to keep that tradition going now with its Hometown Jamboree.
“It had been going on for 30-plus years, until the (Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce) discontinued it in 2019. We’re fortunate to be able to take it over,” he said. “We’ve changed the name a little and we’re putting our own signature on it, but it basically will be the same event Archdale has enjoyed for more than 30 years.”
The Hometown Jamboree will include a main stage with live music at one end of the festival, a secondary stage with a variety of entertainment on the other end, and in between will be approximately 130 arts and crafts vendors selling everything from jewelry and paintings to woodwork and handmade pocketbooks.
Visitors to the street festival can also enjoy food and drink trucks, a pie-eating contest, a children’s area, a cornhole competition, a farmers’ market, a pumpkin-designing area for kids, a stilt walker, a bubble blower, a pumpkin patch, axe-throwing, a fashion show, a pumpkin-throwing contest and more.
The live music stage will feature country-rock cover band Hampton Drive (2-3 p.m.); country singer Lindsay Ray (3:15-4 p.m.); beach and ’60s R&B band Carolina Rhythm Machine (4:15-5:30 p.m.); and country singer Darrell Harwood (6-8 p.m.).
The secondary stage will include performances by magicians, local dance troupes, a drum group, a bubble blower and more.
Throughout the event, walk-up COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at The Shoppes at Bonnie Place.
Following the festival, an after party will be held at The Wet Whistle on Bonnie Place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. featuring live music by JB & Company.
