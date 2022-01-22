ARCHDALE
One of the Archdale-Trinity area’s most popular catering services and event venues has closed after more than two decades of serving the Triad.
Sparkling Diamond Event Center, an event venue and catering service based in Archdale, closed this week as its owner faces serious health issues.
“It was wearing me out, and I could feel my body declining,” said Barbara Green, who opened her business as Messiah Too Banquet Hall & Catering in January 2000. “I needed to stop and center on myself a little while.”
Green, 65, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer last June, and the disease spread to her brain. She successfully underwent gamma knife surgery for the brain cancer and received radiation treatments for the lung cancer. She’s now on oral chemotherapy drugs.
“I’m just trying to heal right now,” she said. “I’m a person of faith and I believe God’s going to heal me, but I think he needed me to slow down a little bit.”
Green agonized over closing her business.
“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” she said, “but it’s the best thing for me healthwise.”
Green got into the food service industry as a teenager growing up in Summerton, South Carolina, where she bussed tables at a Holiday Inn. After settling in the Triad, she graduated from Guilford Technical Community College’s food service program and for many years was the night manager at High Point’s String & Splinter Club.
“I just started thinking I wanted to do this for myself, and it all came together,” she said, adding that her business covered all aspects of the food service industry. “I love people, I love serving, and I just love making people happy. I could have a party of five or a party of 500 — I treat them all the same.”
Green said she’ll continue to do occasional catering, but not much.
“Nothing full time,” she said. “It’s just too much for me with what I’m going through right now.”
