HIGH POINT — The operators of an arcade bar are eyeing a site in High Point’s downtown catalyst district across the street from Truist Point stadium for their third location.
The Dive Bar has requested $124,798 in economic development incentives from the city for a “barcade” at 312 N. Elm St.
The Dive Bar, which has locations in Hickory and Mooresville, serves beer, wine and liquor, and includes pool tables, arcade games, darts and pinball, High Point Economic Development Director Sandy Dunbeck said.
“They exist to bring North Carolina back to the days of simple fun and affordability,” Dunbeck said. “Their model is built to serve everyone, as they pride themselves on being family-friendly before 8 p.m. and welcome to all.”
The city announced an incentives public hearing for the project last week but didn’t name the business involved until Wednesday.
The Dive Bar would create 19 new jobs and expects to invest $650,000 in real and personal property improvements to 312 N. Elm St., a former medical office building it would lease from Peters Development.
The lease would be for seven years, with options to renew for five and then three years.
The City Council will hold a public hearing on the incentives request on Monday.
