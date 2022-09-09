HIGH POINT — What happens when children with intellectual and developmental disabilities turn 18 and the sorts of programs and services that are available to them as they enter adulthood will be the focus of a yearlong series of workshops.
The series, being offered by The Arc of High Point, an advocacy organization for the disabled community, will kick off with a workshop titled “Turning 18? What’s Next?” It will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Arc, 153 E. Bellevue Drive. It will also be offered virtually (a link will be provided when you register).
