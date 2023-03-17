GUILFORD COUNTY — The Arc of High Point will hold a fundraiser this spring that will take its supporters literally and figuratively to new heights.
The nonprofit group that helps people with developmental disabilities will give people a chance to safely go over the side of and briefly rappel down the Embassy Suites hotel at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3 at the seven-story hotel at 204 Centreport Drive.
