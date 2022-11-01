HIGH POINT — The Arc of High Point’s annual silent art auction, a fundraiser benefiting The Arc’s creative arts program, will be held Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. at Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
Bidding will close at 7:30 p.m., and the event will end at 8 p.m.
The event will feature dozens of paintings, most of them created by Arc of High Point clients in the agency’s creative arts program.
The theme for this year’s event is “Alice In Wonderland,” and guests are encouraged to dress up. Photographer Cameron Brosnan will be on hand, and a photo booth will be set up for taking pictures.
There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar, and music will be performed by Derek Shaw.
If you have the winning bid for a particular piece of art, you may choose to have the art shipped to you, but shipping charges will apply, according to Arc of High Point officials.
