"Fish You Were Here," a 15-by-30-inch acrylic on canvas by Raymond, an Arc of High Point client, is among the dozens of paintings being auctioned at the agency's annual silent art auction.

HIGH POINT — The Arc of High Point’s annual silent art auction, a fundraiser benefiting The Arc’s creative arts program, will be held Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. at Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave.

Bidding will close at 7:30 p.m., and the event will end at 8 p.m.

