HIGH POINT — The Arc of High Point invites community members to attend its annual meeting on May 12 and nominate outstanding individuals and organizations by May 2 for awards to be presented at that time.
Desserts, coffee and other beverages will be available at the meeting on Thursday, May 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive No. 1230. The Arc of High Point’s choral group Heart & Soul will perform.
The Arc of High Point’s awards make a statement about the people with intellectual and developmental disabilities the organization serves and what it values as an organization.
Nominees will be judged on the impact they have made to further The Arc’s commitment to community inclusion. Award categories include outstanding employer, professional, educator and sibling.
Nominations must include contact information for the nominee and documentation, such as letters of support, local award programs, brochures, newspaper articles and video.
Submit nominations with accompanying information/documentation by close of business on May 2 to Stephanie Antkowiak at s.antkowiak@arcofhp.com.
For more information, visit www.arcofhp.org.
