Davidson-Davie Community College officials expect to add more partners and increase the number of apprenticeships it can offer in health-related fields.

THOMASVILLE – Davidson-Davie Community College has created what it calls the largest health care apprenticeship program in North Carolina, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist as the college’s first health care partner.

Students will be able to work in a healthcare profession while taking courses related to their career goals, Holly Myers, dean of health sciences at Davidson-Davie, said in a press release.

