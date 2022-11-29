DAVIDSON COUNTY – The Davidson-Davie Apprenticeship Consortium has appointed its inaugural board of directors and incorporated as a nonprofit organization.
The nonprofit status will broaden DDAC’s access to resources to expand programs for apprentices, adding opportunities for students and further supporting the job market in the area.
Members of the board are Jeff Mitchell of CPM Proctor as president; Michael Holmes of EGGER Wood Products as vice president; Ree Smith of the Davidson County Economic Development Commission as treasurer; Susan Medlin of Davidson-Davie Community College as secretary; Salisha Atkins of BMK Americas; Ashley Bell of Mohawk; Terry Bralley of the Davie County Economic Development Commission; Jonathan Brown of Davidson-Davie Community College; LaRue Cribb of KURZ; Craig Goodson of the Davidson County Economic Development Council; and Taylor Greenlee of Ingersoll-Rand.
DDAC currently has eight member companies and has enrolled 50 apprentices since its founding in 2019. Its first graduating class was this past spring, with six apprentices earning their journeyman certificates.
DDAC currently offers four-year apprenticeship programs in mechanical or electrical trades or a two-year production operator track.
For more information on DDAC, visit ddac.tech
