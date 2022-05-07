HIGH POINT — A city commission that will explore the possibility of reparations for Black residents has been formed.
The 13-member One High Point Commission will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. on June 2 at City Hall. All of its meetings are open to the public.
Its members include nine High Point residents chosen by a selection committee: Joseph Alston, Dawn Alston-Paige, Lovelle McMichael, Megan Oglesby, Dories Patrick, Janet Riley-Wright, Robert Sims, Bridgett Tolliver and Robert Williamson.
Two additional members were appointed by the NAACP’s High Point Branch: Courtney Alston Wilson and Charles Hinsley.
City Council members Michael Holmes and Tyrone Johnson are also members of the commission.
Willie Davis and Constance Reynolds will serve as non-voting alternates to fill any vacancies on the commission.
The city received a total of 21 applications to serve on the commission.
The selection committee that made nine of the appointments consisted of Holmes, Councilman Wesley Hudson, two city staff members: Managing Director Jeron Hollis and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Jelani Biggs, as well as former mayor and council member Bernita Sims, Tony Graham, Elma Hairston and Brad Lilley.
The council approved all 13 appointments earlier this week.
The council created the commission in February at the request of the High Point NAACP branch.
It will be charged with studying what the NAACP characterizes as the city’s support of slavery and complicity in racial discrimination and recommending possible remedies that might include a formal apology by the city and “awards of compensation.”
The commission must submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the council no later than one year after its first meeting.
