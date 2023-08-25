HIGH POINT — The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission is once again short of its full complement of members following a resignation.
Kara Blue, who was appointed to the board last month but had yet to serve at any meetings, advised the city in an email Aug. 1 that she had to step down because she was moving outside the city limits.
A real estate developer based out of Winston-Salem, Blue was appointed by the City Council to fill a vacancy left by Alex Moore, who also stepped down because he moved out of the city.
The council has not yet named a replacement for Blue, leaving the nine-person board with one open seat.
It recently filled another vacancy on the commission, appointed Steve Galanti to fill the unexpired term of Angela Jimenez, who resigned.
Galanti is a professional planner who previously worked for the cities of High Point and Greensboro and now is employed in the private sector with Davis-Martin-Powell & Associates engineering in High Point.
The commission makes recommendations to council on rezoning requests, long-range city plans and other development-related matters.
The city is in the process of revising its ordinance to give the board final say on some types of zoning cases.
