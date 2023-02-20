GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County is accepting applications for annual grants to local nonprofits.
County officials say nonprofits that are 501(c) organizations should complete an application before March 31. Applications can be made through the county website, https://bit.ly/3lS6BQx, for groups whose activities include youth and community development, education, arts and culture.
Guilford County estimates as much as $1.6 million will be available for grants for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year that begins July 1. For the current fiscal year, the commissioners approved grants to 22 nonprofits, including four based in High Point.
A panel of county department representatives will review applications and make recommendations for funding. Recommendations will be included in the proposed county budget and presented to the commissioners in May.
The county will notify nonprofits that are awarded funding and begin the contracting process before July 1.
A local nonprofit organization intending to use funds primarily for economic development purposes can complete the same application. However, applications primarily focused on economic development activities will be separated from community-based nonprofits to align with state law, which requires a separate review process that includes a public hearing.
For the current fiscal year the commissioners allocated $505,000 for economic development grants, including three for groups based in High Point.
