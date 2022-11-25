HIGH POINT — Local high school seniors can win up to $5,000 in college scholarship money as part of this year’s MLK Jr. Oratorical Scholarship essay contest.
Sponsored by The Ministers’ Conference of High Point and Vicinity, entrants can choose from two topics.
One topic, “Still Overcoming,” asks students to write an essay on what steps the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would take today to “spread his nonviolent message to
encourage and give hope to our nation in these turbulent times.” The other option asks students to write about what they see is the biggest issue facing society today, and from a perspective reflective of King, how society can work toward alleviating or eliminating the issue.
Essays should be typewritten and four to seven pages (12-point font, double spaced and one-inch margins) in APA style. Students are asked to document and cite all sources.
All application forms and required documents, including an official transcript verifying a 2.75 GPA or higher, must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
Applicants must be 2023 graduating seniors. Also, they must meet two of three additional requirements, which are being a resident of High Point, attending a public or private school in High Point and being actively involved in a church that’s a member of the Ministers’ Conference.
First place will be awarded up to $5,000. Second place will be awarded up to $3,500 and third place up to $1,500.
There are several other requirements involving the application process. For details, call Nichole Alston at 336-254-7231 or email h.p.mlkscholarship@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.